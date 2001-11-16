The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) is holding a two-day technical seminar on DTV implementation and standards compliance Feb. 20 and 21,

2002, at the Millennium Hotel in St. Louis.

The seminar, in cooperation with the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SMPTE)

and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will cover such

topics as the Program and System Information Protocol (PSIP), data broadcasting

and DTV closed captioning.

Seminar sponsors include Tandberg Television, Harmonic, and Decisionmark.

Registration is available online at www.atsc.org.