DTV 101
The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) is holding a two-day technical seminar on DTV implementation and standards compliance Feb. 20 and 21,
2002, at the Millennium Hotel in St. Louis.
The seminar, in cooperation with the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SMPTE)
and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will cover such
topics as the Program and System Information Protocol (PSIP), data broadcasting
and DTV closed captioning.
Seminar sponsors include Tandberg Television, Harmonic, and Decisionmark.
Registration is available online at www.atsc.org.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.