Drudge gets dumped
Cybercolumnist Matt Drudge has been canceled by ABC Radio, which in July 1999 signed him to host his own radio show over the objections of ABC News President David Westin. Drudge's show ran on Sunday nights; ABC said the cancellation was a business decision because the time slot was not profitable enough.
