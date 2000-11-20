Dropping anchor
WTKR(TV) Norfolk, Va., took Kelly Harvey off weekend anchoring for making a $1,000 contribution to Sen. Chuck Robb's re-election campaign. Harvey was suspended, with pay, for the last several days of the political campaign and reassigned to early mornings
News Director Tracye FOX said a viewer had seen Harvey's contribution on a list of donors, e-mailed the station "and questioned our integrity. It was a violation of our conflict-of-interest policy," FOX said. "Our journalists need to be free from associations and activities that compromise our integrity and independence." Harvey commented: "I would never have knowingly done anything to put the station in any bad light."
