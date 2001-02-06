Dreyfuss to star in CBS drama
Richard Dreyfuss returns to TV in a CBS drama, The Education of Max Bickford in fall 2001.
CBS has greenlit a pilot for the series, which casts Dreyfuss as a history professor in a women's college. The role is suggests the one Dreyfuss played in Mr. Holland's Opus. The series is being developed by Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, co-producers of the current CBs drama Judging Amy. Dreyfuss plays a man in the midst of a mid-life crisis at the outset of the series.
It's a return to TV for the Oscar-winning Dreyfuss, 53, who had a recurring role on an NBC comedy in 1964 and also appeared in episodes of The Mod Squad and Room 222.
- Joe Schlosser
