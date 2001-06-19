Dreyfus sitcom cast signing on

The cast is coming together for Seinfeld co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus's ne sitcom, Reuters reports.

Steve Carell of Comedy Central's The Daily Show and feature film actor Peter Stormare (Chocolat) are among the members of the ensemble cast for NBC's untitled Louis-Dreyfus comedy. Don Lake (Waiting for Guffman) and Brit thespian Darren Boyd will also be regulars. Louis-Dreyfus' sister, Susan Bowles, may have a recurring role in the project, should it be picked up as a series.

Louis-Dreyfus plays a nightclub singer/voiceover artist residing in Los Angeles. Production on the pilot, which will unfold in real time, is set to begin in mid-July. Brad Hall (The Single Guy), Louis-Dreyfus' husband, is the creator/executive producer of the pilot.