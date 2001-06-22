Drew Carey stays on ABC
The Drew Carey Show isn't going anywhere.
ABC has renewed the Warner Bros. sitcom for two more seasons for over $150 million. ABC already had the rights to the comedy for the upcoming season and now has it through the 2003-2004 season.
Drew Carey himself has also signed a new contract that will pay the comedian turned actor over $600,000 per episode.
Warner Bros. would not comment on terms of either deal. ABC had no comment.
- Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.