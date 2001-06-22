Drew Carey stays on ABC

The Drew Carey Show isn't going anywhere.

ABC has renewed the Warner Bros. sitcom for two more seasons for over $150 million. ABC already had the rights to the comedy for the upcoming season and now has it through the 2003-2004 season.

Drew Carey himself has also signed a new contract that will pay the comedian turned actor over $600,000 per episode.

Warner Bros. would not comment on terms of either deal. ABC had no comment.

- Joe Schlosser