Drew Carey carries on without star

Drew Carey's recent heart surgery won't delay production of the comedian's ABC series, the New York Daily News reports.

Drew Carey Show executive producer Bruce Hereford told the News taping of the show's first fall episode will proceed this week without its recovering star. Carey underwent an angioplasty procedure to clear a blocked artery on Friday after he experienced sharp chest pains while working on the show.

The season opener, dubbed Drew Carey's Back to School Rock 'n Roll Comedy Hour, features guest shots by rock groups Sugar Ray, Uncle Kracker and SheDaisy, which will be shot this week. The episode also includes a dance number featuring Carey, who will perform the scene when he gets his doctor's green light to do it.