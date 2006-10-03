Dressler To Retire

Time Warner Cable's head of programming Fred Dressler plans to retire at the end of the year, according to people familiar with the situation.

The move was first reported in Multichannel News and a Time Warner spokesperson declined to comment.

Dressler, who has worked at the cable company for 30 years, oversees all negotiations with networks for carriage on Time Warner systems.

So far, there is no word on a possible successor although several internal and external candidates are said to be under consideration.