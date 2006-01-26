Drawn Together Episode Debuting Online

Comedy Central will stream an episode of animated series Drawn Together on Apple's iTunes even before it airs on the cable net, the first iTunes "premiere" of a TV show.

The episode will stream on the Web Jan. 30, three days before its Feb. 1 debut on Comedy Central.

The move is a "celebration" of the cable net's launch of 56 half-hour episodes of that show, plus South Park and Stand-Up, on iTunes starting Thursday.

For $1.99 apiece, computer and/or iPod users will be able to download older episodes of South Park (seasons one and two) and newer ones of Drawn Together and Stand-Up.

According to Comedy Central spokeswoman Aileen Budow, the network would like to premiere episodes of other shows on the service but has no immediate plans to do so.

The net also plans to stream increasingly newer episodes, some before their DVD release date, some after.