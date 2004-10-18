Drama Over a Documentary

Sinclair Broadcasting found itself in the middle

of controversy again last week after theLos Angeles Times

revealed the company's plans to air all or part of a

documentary attacking presidential candidate Sen. John Kerry. The

film, Stolen Honor: Wounds That Never Heal,

charges that Kerry's protests against the Vietnam War in the 1970s were used by

the North Vietnamese to demoralize U.S. POWs. Amid the uproar, Democratic

lawmakers called for an investigation by the Federal Election Commission and

demanded that the FCC investigate whether Sinclair, the largest station group

in the country with 62 outlets, is meeting its public interest obligations.

Former FCC Chairman Reed Hundt and others called on the FCC to revive rules

that once let individuals respond to broadcast personal attacks. And media

activists threaten to challenge Sinclair TV licenses. But controversy is

nothing new for Sinclair. The group was accused of pro-Bush bias in April, when

its ABC affiliates dropped the edition of Nightline

with Ted Koppel's reading of the names of soldiers

killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.B&C's

Bill McConnell talked with Mark Hyman, Sinclair on-air editorialist and VP of

corporate relations, about the latest dust-up.

You had to have known there would be complaints

that you're unfairly attacking Kerry.

Frankly, I'm a little disappointed that so many people assume the

program would be entirely negative toward John Kerry. If he came on our

program, he would have an opportunity to make a statement that could be very

statesmanlike and sway a lot of undecided people.

You can't blame people for perceiving political

bias. Editorials you deliver on The Pointare

pro-Bush and support the war and are circulated to all Sinclair stations. Plus,

Sinclair previously ordered its ABC affiliates not to carry a

Nightlineepisode that could have made

President Bush look bad.

I haven't hidden that I'm conservative in my political beliefs. But

nobody here had anything to do with this documentary. When it was offered to us

we spent 21/2 weeks vetting the people who made allegations. We didn't forge

any documents or hire fake actors.

Our motivation? It looked like a news exclusive, especially if John

Kerry sat down with us. If John Kerry comes in, it would be a huge get for us.

He hasn't done a sit-down interview with a real news organization—with

anybody besides Dr. Phil, Regis and Kelly, and Jon Stewart—since the

Democratic Convention.

Are you motivated by corporate interests? Kerry

says he'd like to roll back media consolidation. You're the biggest station

group in terms of stations. He'd be a threat if he took the White

House.

So we would put ourselves in his gunsight? Kerry spokesman Chad Clanton

told Fox News, "They'd better hope we don't win."

Initial press reports said you were planning to

air the entire documentary and perhaps a panel discussion afterward. When did

you decide to do a news program on the film rather than air the whole

thing?

That's always been the plan. If we had just wanted to air this by

itself, we could have done it without anyone knowing about it until we aired

it. We told Kerry before we produced anything that we wanted his participation,

and we sent him a copy of the documentary. We were quietly waiting for his

campaign to get back to us and tell us what he wanted to do when the

L.A. Timesstory appeared [about Sinclair's

plans to air the documentary].

Your critics say Kerry would give the documentary

credibility if he showed up to discuss it, so he won't accept the invitation,

and that gives you a free pass to air a hatchet job.

That's absurd. One candidate would have veto authority over the news by

refusing to participate in a program. If it's news, it's news.

Isn't this a de facto attack ad against Kerry? The

Democratic Party says this should really be treated as an illegal campaign

contribution to President Bush.

Under that standard, every single news report of bombings in Iraq or the

death of a soldier or stories of economic performance that is weaker than

expected should be considered an in-kind contribution to John Kerry.

But why go with the documentary so close to the

election? It seems a blatant attempt to hurt Kerry.

These men did not tell their story until they came forward in August. We

believe these are important and newsworthy allegations. According to the

filmmaker [Carlton Sherwood], none of the big broadcast networks wanted to

speak with him. That's why he went shopping for other venues. We did our due

diligence on his film and saw something to it.

Unlike other documentaries that received widespread media coverage,

these allegations have gotten none. Michael Moore got three days on the

Todayshow promoting Fahrenheit 9/11.

Moore has his critics, and so does Carlton

Sherwood. Democratic Party Chairman Terry McAuliffe attacked Sherwood's

credibility, noting that he had been fired from a TV reporting job and from the

conservative Washington Times. Critics note

that he wrote a book lauding the paper's owner, Rev. Sun Myung Moon, and that

Moon has bought tens of thousands of copies of the book.

If they can't discredit the message then they go after the

messenger.

Almost every media outlet refers to him as a former

Washington Times reporter. But most of his

career was spent with Gannett and The Philadelphia

Inquirer. He's won a Pulitzer. He's worked for several stations and

won TV news awards. The shortest stop in his career was less than one year at

the Washington Times.

Have you ever heard of a TV reporter who was never let go from some

station? It's kind of transient industry. We verified where he'd been and what

he'd done.

McAuliffe, indirectly, suggested you got paid to

air the program, perhaps by a GOP backer.

That's also absurd. To my knowledge, we didn't pay anything for it

either.

Do threats of FEC complaints or license renewal

problems make you rethink plans to air the show?

I don't know how the FEC would act on something that doesn't exist yet.

But we're standing on our principles. We're not letting outside influences

dictate media coverage.