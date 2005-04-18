Dr. Phil Takes on Tom Edison

Four score and seven yards to go.

Yes, that's right, Abraham Lincoln and Brett Favre stand shoulder to shoulder pad among the Greatest Americans in history. Not to mention Tom Hanks and The Wright Brothers, Dr. Phil and Tom Edison, Michael Jackson and Ben Franklin, Madonna and Mark Twain.

They, and 90 others (the Wright brothers count as one, we think), culled from over half a million on line submissions will battle it out for "Greatest American" honors according to cable channel Discovery, which will whittle them down in a seven-hour, summer "event" series beginning June 5. On that premiere episode, the list will be reduced to 25 and another online poll taken.

The winner will be unveiled June 26 at 9 p.m.

In addition to Dr. Phil and Edison, media mavens on the list included Walt Disney, Martha Stewart, Oprah Winfrey, and, somewhat surprisingly, radio pioneer Nikola Tesla.

Following is a list of the 100 top on line vote getters, which alphabetized alphebetized by first names for some reason ("We thought that looking people up by their first name makes the list a little more casual and friendly," said a Discovery spokeswoman). Bios can be found AOL aol.com/greatestamerican and Keyword: Greatest American.



Abraham Lincoln

Albert Einstein

Alexander Hamilton

Alexander Graham Bell

Amelia Earhart

Andrew Carnegie

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Audie Murphy

Babe Ruth

Barack Obama

Barbara Bush

Benjamin Franklin

Bill Clinton

Bill Cosby (William Henry Cosby, Jr.)

Bill Gates

Billy Graham

Bob Hope

Brett Favre

Carl Sagan

Cesar Chavez

Charles Lindbergh

Christopher Reeve

Chuck Yeager

Clint Eastwood

Colin Powell

Condoleezza Rice

Donald Trump

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Eleanor Roosevelt (Anna Eleanor Roosevelt)

Ellen DeGeneres

Elvis Presley

Frank Sinatra

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Frederick Douglass

George H. W. Bush

George W. Bush

George Lucas

George Patton

George Washington

George Washington Carver

Harriet Ross Tubman

Harry Truman

Helen Keller

Henry Ford

Hillary Rodham Clinton

Howard Hughes

Hugh Hefner

Jackie Robinson (Jack Roosevelt Robinson)

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Jesse Owens

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Stewart

John Edwards

John Glenn

John F. Kennedy

John Wayne

Johnny Carson (John William Carson)

Jonas Edward Salk

Joseph Smith Jr.

Katharine Hepburn

Lance Armstrong

Laura Bush

Lucille Ball

Lyndon B. Johnson

Madonna (Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone)

Malcolm X (Malcolm Little)

Marilyn Monroe

Mark Twain (Samuel Langhorne Clemens)

Martha Stewart

Martin Luther King Jr.

Maya Angelou

Mel Gibson

Michael Jackson

Michael Jordan

Michael Moore

Muhammad Ali (Cassius Marcellus Clay, Jr.)

Neil Alden Armstrong

Nikola Tesla

Oprah Winfrey

Pat Tillman

Dr. Phil McGraw

Ray Charles

Richard Nixon

Robert Kennedy

Ronald Reagan

Rosa Parks

Rudolph W. Giuliani

Rush Limbaugh

Sam Walton

Steve Jobs

Steven Spielberg

Susan B. Anthony

Theodore Roosevelt

Thomas Edison

Thomas Jefferson

Tiger Woods

Tom Cruise

Tom Hanks

Walt Disney

Wrights Brothers (Orville & Wilbur Wright)