Dr. Phil Shows Prime Time Some Love

Just in time for February sweeps and Valentine’s Day, CBS is bringing syndicated star Dr. Phil McGraw back to prime time. On Feb. 15, the good doctor will host an hour-long romance-themed special.

On the show, he’ll visit with Amazing Race couple Nathan and Victoria, report on an unusual prenuptial agreement and offer advice to a woman who has a hard time securing second dates.

McGraw’s first turn in prime was a family-focused two-hour episode that aired in Sept. 2004, where guests Nicole Kidman, Robert Redford, Will Smith and Amy Brenneman relayed parenting advice and domestic anecdotes.

It makes sense to see McGraw on Viacom-owned CBS: His talk show is produced and distributed by Viacom’s syndicated arms Paramount and King World.