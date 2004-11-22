Dr. Phil Renewed Through 2009

King World Productions has renewed syndicated talker Dr. Phil for three more years, through the 2008-09 season, and it is moving it in five big markets to stations owned by Viacom Inc.

The show has already cleared more than 50% of the country, including stations owned by Post-Newsweek, Hearst-Argyle, Young, and Freedom.

Oprah is the highest-rated talker in syndication, but Dr. Phil has been the second-highest rated behind Oprah, from which it was spun off, since its launch in September 2002.

According to King World, the show will be moving in several markets starting fall 2006. In five of those six, the moves will be to stations owned by King World Parent, Viacom. The moves include Los Angeles, from KNBC to KCBS (Viacom); Chicago, from WMAQ to WBBM (Viacom); Detroit, from WDIV to WWJ (Viacom); Miami-Fort Lauderdale, from WFOR to WPLG; Pittsburgh, from WTAE to KDKA Viacom); and Baltimore, from WBAL to WJZ (Viacom).

