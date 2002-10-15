Dr. Phil on the move

Two NBC affiliates have upgraded King World Productions'/Paramount

Television's Dr. Phil to 3 p.m., King World said Tuesday, improving

ratings in the time slots for both stations.

In Baltimore, Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc.'s WBAL-TV moved Universal's

Jerry Springer to 11 a.m. Monday to make room for Dr. Phil at 3

p.m. The change has already improved ratings in the time period by 8 percent in

household ratings and 9 percent in share.

In West Palm Beach, Fla., Scripps Howard Broadcasting's WPTV (TV) moved Buena

Vista Television's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Sony Pictures

Entertainment's Pyramid to 10 a.m. and improved the 3 p.m. time period by

205 percent in household ratings and by 167 percent in share, King World

said.

Calls to the stations were unreturned by press time.