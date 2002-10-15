Dr. Phil on the move
Two NBC affiliates have upgraded King World Productions'/Paramount
Television's Dr. Phil to 3 p.m., King World said Tuesday, improving
ratings in the time slots for both stations.
In Baltimore, Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc.'s WBAL-TV moved Universal's
Jerry Springer to 11 a.m. Monday to make room for Dr. Phil at 3
p.m. The change has already improved ratings in the time period by 8 percent in
household ratings and 9 percent in share.
In West Palm Beach, Fla., Scripps Howard Broadcasting's WPTV (TV) moved Buena
Vista Television's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Sony Pictures
Entertainment's Pyramid to 10 a.m. and improved the 3 p.m. time period by
205 percent in household ratings and by 167 percent in share, King World
said.
Calls to the stations were unreturned by press time.
