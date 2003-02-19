Dr. Phil to guest on Frasier

Dr. Phil McGraw will guest-star as himself on NBC's Frasier this

March, the first foray into prime time for TV's self-help guru.

On the show, Dr. Phil's visit to Seattle makes Dr. Frasier Crane

uncomfortable when he compares his career to Dr. Phil's.

When Frasier tries to figure out how Dr. Phil got so successful, he learns

that the woman behind it all is Bebe, Frasier's old agent, played by Harriet

Harris.

After premiering last fall to the best ratings of any rookie talk show since

Oprah in 1986, McGraw's appearance last Monday helped David Letterman

to score his best ratings for CBS' The Late Show with David Letterman in a year-and-a-half.

Now he's coming to prime time in the Paramount Television-produced sitcom.

Paramount also produces McGraw's daytime show, Dr.

Phil.