Dr. Phil gets L.A. practice



Dr. Phil has secured a spot on top market outlet KNBC-TV Los Angeles for

the 2002 season.

The pickup could present a hurdle for Warner Bros.' just-announced Caroline

Rhea talk project, which it's selling as its replacement for The Rosie

O'DonnellShow. Stations including KNBC-TV are locked into their

current contracts on Rosie through next season, but they are apparently

Warner Bros.' big targets for its 2002-03 Rhea effort.

KNBC-TV might not be able to squeeze Rhea into its fall 2002 schedule with

Dr. Phil and NBC's strip version of The Weakest Link already

dueling for slots. Currently, Rosie airs at 3 p.m. on the station.

One helpful thing for Warner Bros. is that KNBC-TV can't plug Dr. Phil

in at 3 p.m. because of a no-compete agreement with Oprah, which

currently airs on Los Angeles' KABC-TV at 3 p.m.

Debuting at 10 a.m. and noon, respectively, on KNBC-TV next season will be

Buena Vista Television's Iyanla and NBC's The Other Half, which,

if they prove to be ratings successes, could also make plays for afternoon

homes. KNBC-TV has not officially unveiled its fall-2002 schedule.

Dr. Phil has nailed more clearances outside of the CBS family, sources

said. This would follow King World Productions' firm stance that the show will

go to the higher bidder in every market.

The clearances involve several Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. stations,

including ABC affiliate WTAE-TV and NBC affiliate KCRA-TV in top-20 markets

Pittsburgh and Sacramento, Calif., respectively. Other Hearst-Argyle stations

signed on for Dr. Phil's fall-2002 debut are WBAL-TV Baltimore, KMBC-TV

Kansas City and WLWT-TV Cincinnati.

A little over a week ago, Dr. Phil -- produced by Paramount and

distributed by King World -- locked up homes on several CBS owned-and-operated

stations including WCBS-TV New York. A King World spokesperson declined

comment.