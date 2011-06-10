Dr. Pepper Sponsors Univision Concert Series
Dr. Pepper will sponsor a concert
series leading up to Univision's Premios Juventud, a Hispanic awards show commemorating
youth in pop culture, MediaDailyNews
reported.
The concerts series, called
Premios Juventud VIP Tour, will travel to Miami, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles
and Houston and feature past award winners and present nominees; musical guests
include El Torito, Chino & Nacho and Alexis & Fido.
The tour "extends our
commitment to bring our fans the relevant content they seek both on and off
air," said Luis Fernandez, president, entertainment, Univision Studios.
The tour ends July 7 in Houston, two weeks before the
awards show will air on Univision July 21. Marketing firm Eventus is working alongside
Univision and Dr. Pepper.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.