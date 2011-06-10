Dr. Pepper Sponsors Univision Concert Series

Dr. Pepper will sponsor a concert

series leading up to Univision's Premios Juventud, a Hispanic awards show commemorating

youth in pop culture, MediaDailyNews

reported.

The concerts series, called

Premios Juventud VIP Tour, will travel to Miami, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles

and Houston and feature past award winners and present nominees; musical guests

include El Torito, Chino & Nacho and Alexis & Fido.

The tour "extends our

commitment to bring our fans the relevant content they seek both on and off

air," said Luis Fernandez, president, entertainment, Univision Studios.

The tour ends July 7 in Houston, two weeks before the

awards show will air on Univision July 21. Marketing firm Eventus is working alongside

Univision and Dr. Pepper.