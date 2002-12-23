Dr. Laura's mother believed murdered
Police said Friday that the badly decomposed body of a murdered elderly woman
found at a Beverly Hills home Monday was believed to be the mother of popular
radio talk-show host Dr. Laura Schlessenger.
Police were contacted by neighbors, who were concerned that she had not been seen for
weeks, and an autopsy determined that the woman was a victim of homicide, police
said.
While the body was found at the home of Yolanda Schlessenger, who has been
estranged from her daughter, its deteriorated condition made identification
difficult.
Police said they were operating on the assumption that it was the elder Ms.
Schlessenger. The woman may have been dead for months, police told reporters.
