Dr. Laura's mother believed murdered

Police said Friday that the badly decomposed body of a murdered elderly woman

found at a Beverly Hills home Monday was believed to be the mother of popular

radio talk-show host Dr. Laura Schlessenger.

Police were contacted by neighbors, who were concerned that she had not been seen for

weeks, and an autopsy determined that the woman was a victim of homicide, police

said.

While the body was found at the home of Yolanda Schlessenger, who has been

estranged from her daughter, its deteriorated condition made identification

difficult.

Police said they were operating on the assumption that it was the elder Ms.

Schlessenger. The woman may have been dead for months, police told reporters.