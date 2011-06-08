Dr. Biden to Make Cable Show Appearance

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, will make an appearance at the Cable Show June 16.

As part of the opening general session, Biden will talk about the importance of supporting military families.

"As a proud veteran, former chairman of a federal agency, and now a representative of this great American cable industry, it will give me special pleasure to welcome Dr. Biden to The Cable Show," said NCTA President Michael Powell, himself a veteran and son of General Colin Powell. "Having grown up in a military family, I'm particularly excited to help Dr. Biden spread the word about the needs of all our military families."