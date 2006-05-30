Dozier Transferred to Germany

A CBS News correspondent critically injured in a roadside attack in Iraq that killed two CBS News crew members has been transferred to Germany for treatment.

CBS News veterans Paul Douglas, a cameraman, and James Brolan, a soundman, were both killed when a car bomb exploded near where they were working with reporter Kimberly Dozier, CBS News said. They were traveling with a U.S. Army convoy and working on a story about how Memorial Day was just another day in the war, which proved tragically accurate.

CBS News released a statement saying: "CBS News correspondent Kimberly Dozier is resting comfortably today after receiving further treatment for injuries to her head and legs at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. We are encouraged by reports from Dozier’s doctors about the outcome of her recent surgeries. She will continue to be evaluated and is expected to remain at Landstuhl for several more days."being treated at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.

On Tuesday, CBS said Dozier was She is reported to be in critical, but stable, condition with injuries to her head and lower body.

The crew had gotten out of their armored humvee to work on the report. All three were believed to be wearing protective gear.

Dozier sustained unspecified injuries and was immediately treated at a U.S. military hospital in Baghdad. CBS says she is in critical condition but doctors are cautiously optimistic. She was later moved to a second hospital north of Baghdad, CBS said, where she underwent further surgery and was "much better" than she had been when first brought in.

Dozier's family is expected to arrive in Germany on Wednesday. CBS correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reported that at one point, Dozier's pulse had stopped, but emergency medical workers were able to revive her with fluids and medication.

She suffered extensive damage to her lower body, said CBS, as well as a shrapnel wound to the head, though that was said not to have penetrated to the brain and was not life-threatening.

CBS Evening News anchor Bob Schieffer said that the Iraqi government had expressed regret, calling them "brave journalists who risk their lives to tell the story of a brave people." The White House press spokesman on duty said he did not think a statement had been released, but would call back if it had. There was no call at press time.

"This is a devastating loss for CBS News," division President Sean McManus said in a statement. "Kimberly, Paul and James were veterans of war coverage who proved their bravery and dedication every single day."



Douglas, who was British, leaves a wife, Linda; two daughters, Kelly, 29, and Joanne, 26; and three grandchildren. Brolan, who was also British, leaves a wife, Geraldine, and two children, Sam, 17, and Agatha, 12.



The CBS News crew was traveling with the 4th Infantry division of the U.S. Army. An American soldier was also killed and six others were wounded.

The confrontation was part of one of the deadliest days in Baghdad in recent months, with seven other bombings and several ambushes claiming at least 33 lives in the city, and another 15 dying in other parts of the country.

The attack raise the toll of journalists killed in Iraq to more than 70, around 45 of those Iraqis.



“We send our sympathies and prayers to the families, friends and colleagues of these three brave journalists,” said Radio-Television News Directors Association President Barbara Cochran in a statement. “All three showed tremendous courage on this assignment and many others. They undertook these dangerous assignments to bring the story of the war in Iraq to the public. RTNDA members mourn the loss of two dedicated professionals, Paul Douglas and James Brolan, and hope for the speedy recovery of Kimberly Dozier.”

The latest casualties come four months after ABC News anchor Bob Woodruff and his cameraman Doug Vogt were seriously injured when their convoy came under attack in Iraq. Woodruff sustained more serious injuries and is still recovering and has yet to return to the air.

Woodruff commented on the incident Monday:

"I have met both remarkable journalists Kimberly Dozier and Paul Douglas in so many different countries from Israel to Afghanistan," said a statement from Woodruff." Their work and intelligence have always impressed me, whenever our paths have crossed.

"James Brolan and I were embedded together, working very closely on many difficult stories. During the Iraqi invasion in 2003 we spent more than a month on the road with the Marines and it was often James’ wonderful sense of humor that kept us going.

I was devastated this morning when I heard today’s news. My thoughts are with all of the families and friends of the men and women injured today in Iraq."

The Brolan family also released a statement:

"The Brolan family would like to thank everybody for their support and help at this time. James was the best dad, the best husband and the best mate to be with in a tight spot out in the field.

"He leaves behind two children Sam, 18 and Agatha, 12, and his wife of 20 years, Geri. James was born on April 7th, 1964, in London, where he has lived all his life. He met Geri in August 1984 on leave from the Royal Green Jackets (1983 to 1988) and knew instantly he’d met the woman he was going to marry.

"James spent a couple of years after leaving the Army running his own painting and decorating business getting his break in TV as a sound recordist few years later. He traveled extensively round the world always fascinated by the places he visited. His unassuming nature and love of a practical joke often belied his well read, ‘university of life intellect’- he always took great pleasure on the road beating his Harvard, Yale or Oxbridge educated correspondents at Scrabble and his knowledge of useless facts was unrivalled!

"James had a natural way with people and was always in demand as the person to go with to the world’s trouble spots; always putting the locals at ease, winning friends everywhere he went and always putting in his best effort. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

"The family would like people to respect their privacy. A memorial service to James will be arranged in due course.

"Geri, Sam and Agatha."

