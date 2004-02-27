Dozier to Head FCC Media-Ownership Reviews

Federal Communications Commission attorney Erin Dozier was named the agency’s new media-ownership guru.

She will head the FCC’s 2006 review of broadcast-ownership rules and any remand of the current rules ordered after the federal appeals court in Philadelphia decides on pending lawsuits.

Dozier most recently was an adviser in the Media Bureau’s Industry Analysis Division and worked on local television ownership issues during the FCC’s 2002 review of its broadcast-ownership rules. She has also helped review major media mergers.

"Erin’s enthusiasm as well as her intellectual and analytical skills will be a tremendous asset to our work," said Media Bureau Chief Ken Ferree.

Before joining the FCC in 2002, Dozier was a communications attorney for Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld in Washington. She earned J.D. at the Georgetown University.