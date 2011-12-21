Dozen ‘Women to Watch' Slated By MCN

Multichannel News Wednesday named a dozen leading female executives in the cable-TV industry as the 2012 class of "Women to Watch."

They will be celebrated -- along with the 14th annual class of "Wonder Women" -- at a luncheon at the New York Hilton on March 13. The Jan. 30 edition of Multichannel News will include profiles of the 12 Wonder Women and 12 Women to Watch.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.