Dozen ‘Women to Watch' Slated By MCN
By MCN Staff
Multichannel News Wednesday named a dozen leading female executives in the cable-TV industry as the 2012 class of "Women to Watch."
They will be celebrated -- along with the 14th annual class of "Wonder Women" -- at a luncheon at the New York Hilton on March 13. The Jan. 30 edition of Multichannel News will include profiles of the 12 Wonder Women and 12 Women to Watch.
