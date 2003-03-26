Dow's stock rises with Disney
Troy Dow, vice president and counsel, technology and new media for the Motion
Picture Association of America, has been snagged by one of its members.
Preston Padden, executive VP of worldwide government relations for The Walt
Disney Co., has tapped Dow to be VP, government relations for the company
starting April 7. He will concentrate on intellectual-property issues.
Protecting such property in an era of easy digital copying and distribution
is a key issue for studios as TV makes the transition to digital and computer
file sharing becomes increasingly easier.
"Troy Dow has a unique background in intellectual-property law and technology
that will be an enormous asset to Disney as we seek to maximize consumer access
to our great content through legitimate digital pathways," Padden said.
Before joining the MPAA, Dow was intellectual-property counsel to the Senate
Judiciary Committee.
