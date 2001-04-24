Downey, Jr. arrested on drug charges again

Actor Robert Downey, Jr. was arrested on unspecified drug charges in Culver City, Calif. early Tuesday morning.

Downey was detained by police for a few hours and immediately checked himself into a Los Angeles area rehab center, a 20th Century TV spokesperson confirmed. Downey is slated to make a court appearance in Indio on Monday to answer charges of cocaine and valium possession earlier this year. His lawyers are poised to challenge the way his motel room was searched when that arrest was made.

In a prepared statement, Ally McBeal producer David E. Kelly Productions said "We wish him [Downey] the best and wish him a full recovery. We are wrapping the last several episodes of the season without him." Initially, Downey was to appear in several of the remaining episodes and it's uncertain what the producer will do with these episodes, according to a 20th Century TV spokesperson said.

- Susanne Ault