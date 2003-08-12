Downey to host Miracle

Who better to talk about miracles than an angel?

Roma Downey (Touched by an Angel) has been tapped to host the sixth

season of Pax TV’s longest-running original show, It’s a Miracle. The

show had been hosted by another family-friendly face, former Walton

Richard Thomas.

Network sources said Thomas did a terrific job on the series, but they

decided to rebrand it with a new host as part of their updated new-season

lineup.

Downey comes off nine years as the star of CBS’ Angel, which saw its

off-network runs launch Pax TV six years ago.