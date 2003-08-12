Downey to host Miracle
Who better to talk about miracles than an angel?
Roma Downey (Touched by an Angel) has been tapped to host the sixth
season of Pax TV’s longest-running original show, It’s a Miracle. The
show had been hosted by another family-friendly face, former Walton
Richard Thomas.
Network sources said Thomas did a terrific job on the series, but they
decided to rebrand it with a new host as part of their updated new-season
lineup.
Downey comes off nine years as the star of CBS’ Angel, which saw its
off-network runs launch Pax TV six years ago.
