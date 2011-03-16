Doug Fierro Named CEO of Petry Media

Doug

Fierro was named as the new CEO of Petry Media on Wednesday, in an

announcement made by Lynn Tilton, founder and CEO of Patriarch Partners,

LLC.

"Doug's

extensive record of achievement as a leader and creative developer of

cross-platform media organizations made it clear that he is uniquely

qualified to drive the future growth of Petry Media." said Tilton.

Before coming to Petry Media, Fierro previously served as president and CEO of WMI, a sales and marketing services company.

"I

know the extraordinary team at Petry Media is anxious to continue to

grow and expand on their over 80 years of service and leadership in the

industry. It will be very exciting to help lead Petry into new

businesses to further make Petry Media indispensable to our clients,"

said Fierro.