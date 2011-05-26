DoubleTree Launches Rebranding Effort

DoubleTree by Hilton will

launch its year-long global rebranding effort through operational, marketing,

advertising, online, social media and internal/external communications

channels, MediaDailyNews

reported.

The multimillion dollar initiative,

which is the largest campaign for the Hilton-owned brand in almost 20 years, is

themed "Where the Little Things Mean Everything." The campaign has so far

included TV ads on Food Network, TNT and USA Network, as well as a social media

presence and promotion al events that will continue during 2011. The leading TV

spot, called "Anthem," features a weary traveling greeted by a pleasant staff

and handed one of the famous chocolate chip cookies.

John Greenleaf, vice

president of brand marketing for DoubleTree says that the "Where the Little Things

Mean Everything" campaign is the most aggressive the company has ever launched.

"Our fully integrated, multi-platform campaign

approach this year will continue to convey that strong message by ensuring

every brand touch point becomes strategically aligned, across all executions in

both marketing communications, and in every hotel experience around the world,"

Greenleaf said in a release.