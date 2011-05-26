DoubleTree Launches Rebranding Effort
DoubleTree by Hilton will
launch its year-long global rebranding effort through operational, marketing,
advertising, online, social media and internal/external communications
channels, MediaDailyNews
reported.
The multimillion dollar initiative,
which is the largest campaign for the Hilton-owned brand in almost 20 years, is
themed "Where the Little Things Mean Everything." The campaign has so far
included TV ads on Food Network, TNT and USA Network, as well as a social media
presence and promotion al events that will continue during 2011. The leading TV
spot, called "Anthem," features a weary traveling greeted by a pleasant staff
and handed one of the famous chocolate chip cookies.
John Greenleaf, vice
president of brand marketing for DoubleTree says that the "Where the Little Things
Mean Everything" campaign is the most aggressive the company has ever launched.
"Our fully integrated, multi-platform campaign
approach this year will continue to convey that strong message by ensuring
every brand touch point becomes strategically aligned, across all executions in
both marketing communications, and in every hotel experience around the world,"
Greenleaf said in a release.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.