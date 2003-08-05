Double dose of Jerry on WPIX
Universal’s The Jerry Springer Show is getting a second run on The WB Television Network
affiliate WPIX-TV New York.
Jerry will replace Warner Bros.’ Jenny Jones at 9 a.m. starting
Aug. 11.
Jenny Jones was canceled this year after 12 years on the air.
Jerry’s primary run on the station will continue at 11 a.m.
Universal Television’s Maury will also be double-run on WPIX at 10 a.m. and noon,
comprising a four-hour block of Universal talk shows on the station.
