Dos and Don'ts for Acing an Interview

You just landed the interview of a lifetime. Now what? Consider

these tips and common pitfalls so you can put your best foot forward in hopes

of landing the job.



Before the Interview

Without a solid understanding of the organization and an

ability to concisely answer the interviewer's questions, you won't be able to confidently

present yourself as a qualified candidate. Thus, preparation is the key to a

successful interview.



Start by thoroughly researching the company by visiting its

Web site, reading the company's postings on social media sites, reviewing news

article about the company and analyzing its financial performance. If you know

someone who works for the company, definitely call him! An inside source can

provide valuable insight and can put in a good word for you.





Next, prepare

a list of tough interview questions such as the infamous "Tell me about

yourself," "Why did you leave your last position?" and "Can you explain this

gap in your work history?" Develop succinct answers and practice answering them

in front of a mirror until your voice, facial expressions and gestures flow naturally.

If you have a hard time coming up with tough questions or replies to them, do

some research online. A simple search of "tough interview questions" will yield

lots of food for thought.





Keep in

mind that you may encounter a Behavioral-Based Interview (BBI) which is based on

the belief that past behavior predicts future performance. You can prepare for

a BBI by crafting responses to questions such as "think back on a situation

where..." The interviewer will want you to explain the situation, the actions you

took and the outcome in terms of dollars saved, revenue generated and other

quantifiable metrics.





Once

you've done your homework, consider how to dress and what to bring. No matter

what the position, you want to appear professional so opt for business attire.

Ensure your outfit is ironed, properly fitted and not flamboyant or

distracting. You want the interviewer to remember your skills and capabilities,

not that your tie was too loud. Also, plan to take a list of references and

several copies of your resume in case you are interviewed by a panel.



The Interview





When the

big day arrives, plan for traffic and allot time to park, go through security

clearance, and find the exact location of the interview. Never assume you can

pull up to the door and bolt straight in. The last thing you want is to start

with an apology for being late. Also, be courteous to everyone you meet, not

just your interviewer. You never know who is standing next to you in the

elevator.





You'll

want to greet the interviewer with a smile and a firm handshake as you look her

in the eye to show that you are poised and confident. Remember, your goal is to

convince the interviewer that you will be a great asset to the company. Focus

on your strengths while leaving your ego at the door. Admit to room for growth

and a desire to collaborate. Avoid going off on tangents. Ask questions. Make

the interview an intelligent two-way engaged conversation, not just a Q&A

drill session.





If you're

caught off guard, repeat the question to give yourself time to think. Remain

calm and composed. It's better to take a moment to collect your thoughts and

answer intelligently than to quickly blurt out a reply that you immediately

wish you could recant.





On the

flip side, you shouldn't leave the interview wishing you had shared something. Even if you're not asked directly about the

time you saved a big account or improved profitability by implementing creative

cost saving measures, you can create the opportunity to share these experiences

by simply finishing a reply to her question with, "Your question made me think

of another situation when..."



Interview No No's





There

are many easily avoidable ways to land at the bottom of the list of applicants.

In addition to showing up late or slovenly dressed, chewing gum, using your

cell phone, telling jokes and bad mouthing past employers all send the wrong

message. Imagine the horror you'll feel if you criticize your last boss during

the interview, only to learn that the interviewer and he play golf together

every weekend.



Follow Up





Regardless

of how you feel about the interview when you leave, send a thank you within 24

hours. Don't hesitate to use e-mail, as many hiring managers prefer it over snail

mail for timeliness in delivery (some company mail rooms are notoriously slow

routing external mail) and the ease of storing and sharing it electronically. If

you referenced an article you wrote or recently read during the interview,

include a link to it. This simple act will exhibit your follow through skills

and attention to detail. It will also keep you at the top of the interviewer's

mind.





No

matter how you dice it, the interview is critical. Take the time to prepare

yourself and let your confidence and capabilities shine!



