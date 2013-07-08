Dorian Upped to Chief Strategy Officer at Turner

Turner Entertainment Networks has promoted Jennifer Dorian to chief strategy officer, the company announced Monday. Dorian previously served as senior VP, strategic development.

In her new role, Dorian will develop brand strategy and expand the company's multi-screen portfolio. She will report to Turner Entertainment Networks president Steve Koonin from the Atlanta office.

"Jennifer possesses that rare combination of creative imagination, strong business sense and impeccable communication skills, qualities that are vital to creating and implementing successful business strategies for our brands," said Koonin. "In addition, Jennifer's extensive involvement in the TBS, TNT, TCM and truTV brands makes her the perfect person to develop strategic initiatives that will continue to grow and strengthen them in the future."