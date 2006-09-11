Dorgan Upped to VP at Telepictures

James Dorgan has been promoted to VP, business and legal affairs, for Telepictures Prods., overseeing matters pertaining to the Ellen DeGeneres and Tyra Banks shows, as well as music issues for all of Telepictures’ programs. He reports to David Decker, senior VP of business and legal affairs.

Previously, as counsel, Dorgan focused on shows including Extra, Rosie O’Donnell and Elimidate, and developed a new revenue stream for the company by creating and overseeing www.telepicturesmusic.com, a Telepictures-owned production music library comprised of original themes, songs and underscore cues. Dorgan continues to oversee and expand its user base to other divisions of Time Warner.

Prior to joining Telepictures, Dorgan held positions Famous Music Publishing, a division of Viacom/Paramount Pictures, Capitol Records-EMI Recorded Music and MTM Entertainment & The Family Channel.