Dorgan slams inaction on Adelstein

Senator Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) Tuesday called it "unforgivable" that Jonathan

Adelstein's nomination to the open commissioner seat on the Federal

Communications Commission continues to languish on the Senate floor. He pledged

to bring up the issue on the floor in the next several days.

Dorgan used the opportunity of a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on

broadband deployment to say that he believes the FCC needs a "full complement of

commissioners" to deal with the important decisions before it, and to point out

that Adelstein, an aide to Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), would

be a voice for the rural community, which he feels is being shortchanged in the

broadband rollout.

At his confirmation hearing, Adelstein pledged that one of his priorities

will be making sure the FCC provides all Americans -- especially in rural areas

such as his home state of South Dakota -- access to a full range of communications

services.