Doral's Marquee Matchup Powers Peacock

The showdown between a resurgent and ultimately victorious Tiger Woods and a hot Phil Mickelson in the final round of the Doral Open golf tournament Sunday gave NBC its best golf ratings since last year's U.S. Open and posted the best Doral numbers on any network in 15 years.

The Sunday telecast averaged a 5.9 rating/16 share as the pair battled in the final twosome of the day in a match that was not settled until the final putt.

The marquee match was an 84% boost over last year's Sunday Doral coverage (3.2/7), won by Craig Parry. It was the best Doral number since 1990, when Greg Norman's victory earned CBS a 7.0/16 on CBS.

