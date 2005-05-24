Door Open for 7th Sopranos Season

The Sopranos creator David Chase has left the door open a small crack for a possible seventh season for the hit Home Box Office series. In doing so, he seemed to indicate that the show’s protagonist, Tony Soprano, will survive season six.

In a dialog with TheNew Yorker’s Ken Auletta at a media breakfast for the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Tuesday, Chase was asked by Auletta whether the sixth season would be his last.

Chase said he believed it would be and that the show had run its creative course, but when further pressed, he did allow that there could be a seventh season without having to alter the outcome of the sixth, which he’s already charted.

That was the clue that Tony would still be standing by the last episode of season six. It also raises the possibility for a Sopranos movie.

Post Sopranos, Chase indicated he wants to leave series television for features films.

HBO is currently in production for a season six, which is set to make its long-awaited return first or second quarter 2006.

