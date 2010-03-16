Don’t Mistake Her Kindness For Weakness

Democratic CommissionerMignon Clyburn says she hopes to be remembered for putting consumers first and for her willingness to listen. But she will also certainly be remembered as the FCC's first African-American woman, a distinction she calls bittersweet given that it did not come until 2009.

Clyburn, whom FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has praised

for doing a “stellar job,” says she did not actively campaign for her

post—but did not shy away from it either. The job came after almost

a dozen years as a public-utility regulator in her home state of South

Carolina, and with the help of friends and political contacts. Those

would include her father, James, who is the House Majority Whip.

Clyburn’s open-door, open-mind philosophy stems, in part, from

the civil rights struggles against closed doors that helped shape and

frame her world view. And while she has brought

a winning smile and Southern charm to the post,

she cautions not to mistake that for weakness.

The commissioner is anything but neutral on

network neutrality, and says that while the FCC

has to look at indecency issues on a case-by-case

basis, parents can change the channel if they

don’t like what they see. As to broadcasting’s future

in an increasingly broadband-centric world,

she says she doesn’t believe the FCC should be

favoring one technology over another.

Clyburn talked to B&C Washington Bureau Chief John Eggerton

about that and much more in her first extensive interview since taking

the post last summer.

What do you think the government should do to help out the media business

in these tough times?

One of the things I am excited about is the FCC and other entities

looking at the media landscape and the challenges it faces. I am very, very much concerned about media ownership issues, the types

of delivery and the types of voices that are heard.

So, I share concerns, and having conversations and putting everything

on the table as it relates to delivery and the media landscape

is important to me. You hear conversations around foundation-type

support, especially for print. Those conversations need to be had.

The wireless industry is interested in broadcaster spectrum. What is your

view of local broadcasting’s role in the future?

As we have witnessed, the communications

landscape dramatically changed as a result of

technological advances, and local broadcasters

have had to adapt to these changes. One

example is the use of the Internet by broadcasters

to provide additional information to

consumers through their own Web presence.

Some broadcasters also are using the Internet

as an additional outlet for distributing their

programming. I believe it is important that

our policies do not favor one technology over

another. We should be mindful that spectrum

is used efficiently, and we must carefully

consider whether proposed changes in policy

are technologically neutral and do not favor

one business model over another.

The FCC’s fleeting-indecency policy has been challenged

on a number of fronts. Should the FCC be

in the business of regulating what content broadcasters

can put on the air?

I am a proponent of the First Amendment,

and I believe that parents and families should

have options for understanding more fully

their programming choices and the options

available to them for limiting the programming

viewed by their families.

I also believe that families should not hesitate

to change the channel or turn off the media

device if they do not approve of the programming. I think parents

should not hesitate to let a programmer and the advertisers supporting

that program know when they disapprove of the programming

offered. However, we have a duty at the commission to fully consider

the complaints filed about programming that may be indecent.

Because the facts for each case are distinctive, the commission must

carefully consider the facts at hand for each complaint filed.

You are the first African-American woman to be a commissioner. Should we be

past pointing that out, or does that shape or inform how you do your job?

I guess I wish for a day that does not have to be said, in a way. But

I am very proud, both of the opportunity and the challenge. It may

surprise some persons, but when I was first being mentioned, I kept

saying to my family and friends I could not believe I am the first.

It’s 2009? So, from that aspect it was kind of bittersweet for me.

We always say my parents met in jail. My father was just coming

out of jail [arrested after a civil rights protest]. He was very hungry

and [my mother] handed him half a sandwich.

My very being, my existence, and every aspect of my life is a result

of the struggles of the civil rights movement, and the struggles

and challenges this country faces as it relates to relations with all

of its people. I am here because of that, and that affects and shapes me. My outlook is forever enhanced by it. And because of that, I

have, almost to a fault, the willingness and ability and desire to

listen to all people.

I want this office to be a place where, regardless of your portfolio,

regardless of your title, regardless of what others say your influences

are, you can come and be heard. That is important to me. That

is defi nitely a part of my DNA. My door is an open one to all.

What should the FCC be doing to encourage more minority ownership?

I think [through] the types of open dialog

we are having. We have the quadrennial

[media-ownership rule] coming up, so we

are having a conversation and dialog as it

relates to media ownership and concentration.

We are always engaged on the congressional

level and [with] opportunities

that might present themselves. You hear

conversations about the tax certifi cate policy,

which is not in force right now.

But [whatever] we can do within the confi

nes of today’s market and whatever legal

constraints we may or may not have, whatever

conversations we can have to promote

a diversity of voices, I am willing to have.

You have talked about boosting diversity through

the broadband plan. Some minority groups have

complained that network neutrality rules could

discourage investment and widen the digital divide.

You don’t agree?

I am a supporter of the principles of network

neutrality. I believe this open architecture has

the potential to be the great equalizer in all

communities. It can bridge all types of gaps,

including the media-ownership gap. It is

just a powerful tool that I am excited about.

I am not dismissive, however, of some of the

concerns, and am engaging in conversations

with some of the groups that may or may not be as enthusiastic as I

am about embracing and codifying network neutrality principles.

Your backing of network neutrality as being a potential benefit to minorities

got backhanded praise in a headline that said: “New FCC Commissioner

Clyburn Not the Pushover Some Expected.” Should we have expected you

to be a pushover?

I have been told that sometimes people take kindness for weakness.

And maybe I will get in trouble for saying that. But I have a pretty decent

smile, and I am relatively friendly most days. And when I’m not,

I stay home. I usually have a very decent disposition. I don’t know if

that is the non-Washington way. I certainly know that is the pro-South

Carolina way. We are very friendly people. But I think more so is that

I am not from these parts, as we would say in Carolina. I am very

much outside the Beltway. I am not bragging on it; it’s just a fact.

And I think that when people see a certain demeanor, they may

misinterpret that as being a pushover. The more people get to know

me, we won’t have those types of headlines.