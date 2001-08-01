Don't Get Big Ticket Started
Big Ticket Television is looking to help out the underdog.
The Viacom Inc.-owned studio is developing Don't Get Me Started, a
first-run syndicated series for fall 2002 that looks to right wrongs done to
individuals in a tongue-in-cheek manner.
The show is only in development at this stage, and sources said it would
likely be a half-hour series for late-night and possibly access time
periods.
Big Ticket -- the studio behind syndicated court shows Judge Judy and
Judge Joe Brown -- would produce the show and Paramount Domestic
Television would handle sales if it goes forward.
Lewis Black -- who has a recurring role on Comedy Central's The Daily Show
with Jon Stewart and who was recently named best male standup at the
American Comedy Awards -- is slated as the host.
Neither Paramount nor Big Ticket executives would comment.
