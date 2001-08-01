Don't Get Big Ticket Started

Big Ticket Television is looking to help out the underdog.

The Viacom Inc.-owned studio is developing Don't Get Me Started, a

first-run syndicated series for fall 2002 that looks to right wrongs done to

individuals in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

The show is only in development at this stage, and sources said it would

likely be a half-hour series for late-night and possibly access time

periods.

Big Ticket -- the studio behind syndicated court shows Judge Judy and

Judge Joe Brown -- would produce the show and Paramount Domestic

Television would handle sales if it goes forward.

Lewis Black -- who has a recurring role on Comedy Central's The Daily Show

with Jon Stewart and who was recently named best male standup at the

American Comedy Awards -- is slated as the host.

Neither Paramount nor Big Ticket executives would comment.