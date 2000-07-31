Dont cry for Bo Argentino

With consolidation of the TV business cranked up of late, a few executives are probably nervous about keeping their jobs.

However, for Bo Argentino, the pressure is off. She was promoted last week to executive vice president of Columbia TriStar Advertiser Sales.

"Generally, when you're in the sales group, that's the most protected division of any company because you are bringing in the revenue," said Argentino, formerly CTAS' senior VP.

As for events at rivals Paramount and King World (now sister companies within newly merged Viacom and CBS), she said, "I'm sure it's regrettable over there, that they are going through this consolidation, but it's been expected."

Argentino gets high marks. CTTD President Steve Mosko said: "Her strategic planning and leadership abilities coupled with her diversified background will be a tremendous value to our company's future endeavors."

Argentino, based in New York, will oversee all ad-supported sales for such new first-run CTTD series as court entry Judge Hatchett; Cybill Shepherd-hosted Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus; and Gena Lee Nolin-starrer Sheena. She also supervises sales on all Game Show Network programming and DirecTV content.

Returning CTTD shows under Argentino's wing include Ricki Lake, V.I.P., Battle Dome, Seinfeld, Mad About You and The Nanny. She also has her hand in Just Shoot Me, which launches in syndication next year.

Prior to joining Columbia TriStar in 1994, Argentino served as an account executive at NBC Television and worked several years in the media-buying division within Grey Advertising.