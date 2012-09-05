Donovan McNabb Joins NFL Network

It's a good day to be a former Philadelphia Eagle.

After seeing one former teamate get a new gig and another get a promotion, former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb has joined the NFL Network as an analyst.

McNabb will serve as analyst, along with Sterling Sharpe and Brian Baldinger, on the network's Friday night studio show Playbook. The series utilizes game film used by coaches and players to break down each week's matchup.

McNabb spent 13 years in the league -- 11 with the Philadelphia Eagles -- earning six pro bowls.