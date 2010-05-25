Donna Wilson Named GM at KJRH

Donna Wilson has been named VP/general manager at Scripps-owned KJRH Tulsa. She replaces Mike Vrabac, who shifted to KSHB Kansas City in March. She departs WFTS Tampa and begins in Tulsa June 16.

Wilson, 44, has been with Scripps since 2002, when she became the director of creative services, programming and commercial production at WFTS.

"Donna was a clear choice for us because of the breadth of her experience and the success she has enjoyed in every station function she's performed,” said Scripps TV Senior VP Brian Lawlor. “She has a vision for making KJRH the most dynamic media outlet in the Tulsa area, and I think the viewers and advertisers will see her make an impact very quickly."

Wilson also worked at KXRM Colorado Springs and WFTV Orlando.