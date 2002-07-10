Donahue, a proud liberal

Phil Donahue isn't apologizing one bit for his passionate leanings to the

left.

"No one wants to be called a liberal. Conservative is good and liberal is

bad. Conservatives criticize government and liberals criticize business,"

Donahue said Wednesday at the Television Critics Tour in Pasadena, Calif. "To

them [conservatives] we have a few words: Enron, WorldCom."

After a six-year absence from television, Donahue returns July 15 on MSNBC.

His new cable show Donahue! airs at 8 p.m., head-to-head with CNN's new

star Connie Chung and Fox News' conservative yakker Bill O'Reilly (who reigns as

cable's highest-rated news show).

The former syndication king shrugs off competition in his dog-eat-dog time

slot. He doesn't plan to compete with Connie Chung for exclusive "get"

interviews. O'Reilly's style and stance are different. Donahue, instead, says he

is looking to serve the "many Americans that would be grateful for showcasing of

voices not often heard on cable." Mainly, his own.

Donahue is the centerpiece of MSNBC's transition to the talk-radio format,

the one ratings-leader Fox News seems to have perfected.

Also debuting July 15 is an afternoon show will conservative commentator Pat

Buchanan and liberal analyst Bill Press (both are CNN Crossfire alums).

Donahue's lead-in, Simply Nachman, hosted by New York media vet Jerry

Nachman, also bows Monday. "These are not people doing relationship shows on

talk radio," Nachman said.

Sorenson prickles at any assertion that MSNBC is abandoning its hard-news

roots to get there.

Live news updates will sandwich talk shows and Sorenson promises breaking

news will always take precedent over programming. MSNBC's changing, he explains,

because by prime time viewers need perspective on news, not just headlines.

"Twenty-two minutes of nightly news or a five minute radio blast is all

viewers need. The news doesn't change much from morning to night," Sorenson

said.