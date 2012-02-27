In its deal four years ago for the Lincoln

Financial stations, Raycom got three

quality TV outlets—and a talented operator

in then-WWBT Richmond general

manager Don Richards. Richards

gave up his day-to-day role at WWBT

last year and, in his new post, has taken

on oversight of eight stations

in Raycom’s southeastern stronghold

in Virginia and the Carolinas. From his office in Richmond, Richards

oversees a batch of market powerhouses including WWBT, WCSC

Charleston, WIS Columbia and WECT Wilmington. The region is targeted

by hurricanes and politicians alike: After storm season clears

out, the presidential hopefuls will lobby hard for votes in the region,

meaning lots of vital local news stories and bundles of political ad cash.

Raycom is pushing hard to ink shared services deals around the

nation, meaning Richards may even add more responsibility to his

sterling professional portfolio as the year moves on.