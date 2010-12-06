Don Meredith, Star of 'Monday Night Football,' Dallas Cowboys, Dies At 72

Don Meredith, one of the first stars of the Dallas Cowboys and part of ABC's original Monday Night Football broadcast booth, died on Dec. 5. He was 72.

Meredith died in Santa Fe, after suffering a brain hemorrhage and falling into a coma, his wife Susan told the Associated Press on Monday.

Meredith, a member of college football's Hall of Fame for his proficiency playing quarterback at Southern Methodist University, was a three-time Pro Bowler as the signal-caller for the Cowboys, which entered the NFL in 1960, before retiring after the 1968 season. Meredith led the Cowboys to a pair of NFL title tilt appearances in 1966 and 1967, but wound up on the wrong end of the championship contests against Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers, including the famous "Ice Bowl."



