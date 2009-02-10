Dolcemaschio Upped To COO, Comcast Entertainment Group

Steve Dolcemaschio has been promoted to COO of the Comcast Entertainment Group.

In his new role Dolcemaschio will oversee all finance and business operations for E! Entertainment Television, G4, FearNet and The Style Network, and will report to president and CEO Ted Harbert.

"Steve is the business and operational mastermind behind our networks' ongoing growth and success," said Harbert in a statement. "His unparalleled business expertise helps keep us on an upward trajectory but what sets Steve apart is the positive impact he has on our corporate culture through his extraordinary leadership skills. I'm fortunate to have such a great partner as we continue to expand and seek out new opportunities."

He had been executive VP of finance and business operations for the group.