Dolan says no Yankees deal yet

YankeesNets is still weeks away from resolving who will get TV rights to its New York sports teams, Cablevision Systems President James Dolan said.

He would not confirm reports that his MSG Network and FOX Sports New York have bid $110 million a year for the combined New York Yankees and New Jersey Nets rights, up from MSG's current $51 million Yankees and FOX Sports $3 million deals.

MSG's deal expires in September, but the teams have combined with the New Jersey Devils hockey team to draw other players into an auction.

However, Dolan expressed frustration over recent reports; first that YankeeNets planned to start its own network, followed by one that the teams wouldn't. "I've heard it from everyone but them," Dolan said. Sources said that the YankeeNets wants $120 million annually for local basketball and baseball rights.