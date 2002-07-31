DOJ, Congress dig into DBS merger

While the Department of Justice begins deposing executives from EchoStar Communications Corp., Hughes Electronics Corp. and DirecTV Inc., members of Congress are still weighing in on the deal, mostly in opposition.

Sources confirmed that the DOJ has been interviewing scores of

company executives about the proposed merger between EchoStar and Hughes, and it is now beginning to depose a smaller group of company leaders

to better learn the companies' plans and how they expect the business to work

after the merger is complete. A final decision on the combination is expected

sometime in November, sources said.

Meanwhile, 10 members of Congress this week have sent letters opposing the

merger to the DOJ and the Federal Communications Commission.

"The merger raises issues regarding programming diversity, pricing and the

expansion of local television service," wrote five House Republicans and four

Democrats.

Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.) also sent a letter to both agencies outlining his concerns about the merger, which represents a switch for the

congressman.

In April, Graves sent a letter to both agencies asking them to approve the

merger with appropriate conditions. Now, he says: "Without strictly enforced

consumer safeguards, I feel that this merger, if approved by the Department of

Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, may have unintended

consequences for rural America."