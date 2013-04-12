DoJ Clears Arris/Motorola Home Deal
Arris Group said Friday the U.S. Department of Justice had
cleared the company's proposed $2.35 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility's
Home unit from Google.
"As a result, all required regulatory approvals have
been received, or the applicable waiting periods have expired, and Arris
expects to close the transaction on or about April 17, 2013," Arris said.
The stamp removes a big hurdle and comes about a month after
the DoJ
sought additional information from Arris regarding the transaction.
At the time, Arris said it "believes the transaction is
pro-competitive and will create compelling new opportunities for its customers
and partners worldwide. Close scrutiny is typical in transactions of this
size."
