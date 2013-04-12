DoJ Clears Arris/Motorola Home Deal

Arris Group said Friday the U.S. Department of Justice had

cleared the company's proposed $2.35 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility's

Home unit from Google.

"As a result, all required regulatory approvals have

been received, or the applicable waiting periods have expired, and Arris

expects to close the transaction on or about April 17, 2013," Arris said.

The stamp removes a big hurdle and comes about a month after

the DoJ

sought additional information from Arris regarding the transaction.

At the time, Arris said it "believes the transaction is

pro-competitive and will create compelling new opportunities for its customers

and partners worldwide. Close scrutiny is typical in transactions of this

size."

