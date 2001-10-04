Doherty sentenced for drunk driving

Actress Shannen Doherty will put in five days at a work-release program as part of her sentencing on a drunken driving charge in December.

Reuters reports Doherty received the minimum sentence from a Ventura County judge because she lectured teens about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol. The 30-year-old actress could have faced two days in jail.

Deputy District Attorney Ian Morse told Reuters Doherty will probably serve her five days of work release picking up freeway trash.

Doherty, who starred in Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed, was arrested Dec. 28 for driving under the influence. Tests revealed Doherty had a blood-alcohol level of 0.13 percent, well above the state's legal limit of 0.08 percent.

She pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge in April