Does Your Online Marketing Presence Pass the Truth Test?

What's the fastest-growing marketing trend on the Internet?

Sadly, the answer appears to be the "fakeosphere." Yes: fake

blogs (called "flogs"), fake Web news sites and fake testimonials. They look

like the real thing, right down to comments posted by "bloggers" and their

supposed readers. Those comments appear to be written by people discussing the

pros and cons of a particular product or service, and they even include some

naysayers.

"But in the end, the bloggers and their readers always win

over the skeptics and persuade them to buy the product from a convenient nearby

link," writes Bob Sullivan in his blog on msnbc.com. He cites Internet

marketing analyst Jay Weintraub, who believes the fakeosphere has become a $500

million-a-year industry.

These fake sites and phony conversations are often more than

simply misleading -- OK, fraudulent -- marketing. For consumers, they can be

downright dangerous.

"The end game for most of these sites -- no matter what they

sell -- is to persuade a consumer to sign up for a 'free' trial of a product, then

make it incredibly difficult to cancel before the trial period ends," Sullivan

writes. "A similar technique...is to offer a free product and charge a Web user a

token shipping and handling fee, just to get the consumers' bank account

information. Larger charges soon follow."

Consumers are -- and should be -- increasingly wary. They're

scrutinizing websites more closely, especially if they're considering making a

purchase there. They're avoiding social media interactions with anything that

smells less than genuine, and they're more careful about who they share

information with online.

What would consumers say about your online presence? Do you

look like the real deal, or a potential cyber threat?

Here are some ways to ensure you pass the reality test -- and

some missteps that will ensure you don't.

On your website:

Real marketers have text that informs and entertains users

while offering them helpful information. The copy is professionally written -- no

typos or other mistakes -- and provides answers to anticipated questions. It's

easy to learn more about you or your business and to find your contact

information. Testimonials are from real people whose existence can be verified

through a simple Internet search. They write blogs that are updated regularly

and/or post articles with helpful information.

Fake marketers have websites with lots of pop-up advertising banners and text

urging users to "Buy my product!" Testimonials are from untraceable people with

vague titles or credentials. The site may be hard to navigate; contact

information may be missing or difficult to find; and there's no link to media

about the person or company.

In your newsletter:

Real marketers share valuable information in their

newsletters. Their newsletter includes no overpowering sales pitch or

self-promotion -- or, at least, includes that only occasionally. It conveys a

personality, whether warm and friendly, authoritative or humorous.

Fake marketers send out newsletters and promotional emails that may identify a

problem but offer as the only solution hiring them or buying their product.

They may seem unprofessionally written (errors, etc.) and lack personality.

They offer nothing of value to the reader or consumer.

On social media:

Real people have real friends and family among their

connections. They can't resist sharing photos of their vacation, the newest

baby in the family and their genius dog (not necessarily in that order). They

have interests that may have nothing to do with what they're trying to market,

and they comment about them ("I shot a hole in one today!") or share a photo. ("Here

I am buying everyone drinks after my hole in one today. That was the most

expensive golf shot ever!") They also respond to all comments, even if it's

just to say, "Thank you."

Fake people generate mostly sales copy: "Buy

my product! It's great!" They don't engage in conversation, they don't appear

to have a personality or friends or loved ones or hobbies, for that matter.

All of these examples offer guidance in helping to create an

online personality that conveys a marketers' authenticity. But the No. 1 thing

you can do-what I value above everything else-is to be, actually...genuine.

Friedman is a 22-year veteran of the public relations

industry. She is the CEO of EMSI Public Relations, a national firm that

provides PR strategy and publicity services to corporations, entertainers,

authors and professional firms.