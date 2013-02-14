Does Your Media Strategy Have Legs?

If you are a wine connoisseur, you may be familiar with the

phrase "it has legs." For those of you who are not into wine, having legs is a

good thing. Swirl the glass around and take note of the wine sliding down

the side-it is an indication of its alcohol content, yes, and staying power!





When it comes to media planning and buying, it is important

to know if your brands' media strategy has legs. So how do you do that?

Do you swirl it around and see if it stays there a while? No. But what you can

do is implement a Crawl, Walk, Run approach to validate its staying power.





The Crawl, Walk, Run approach can be used for brands that

are trying to determine if broad reach methodology can drive sales. It is

a way to answer that question while being very respectful of the budget.

The key go/no go question can be answered if an in-market advertising test is executed

correctly, meaning sufficient weight, geography, and time are allowed for the

campaign to build advertising awareness and brand sales.





In a recent Crawl, Walk, Run case study, a brand with

limited resources started an advertising campaign-the "Crawl" stage-with just

19% of U.S. television households (USTVHH). Markets were selected using

Brand Development Indices, along with the brand's guidance in markets where

there is a high propensity to use this product. The primary tracking

method was to use Walmart point-of-sale data. The Walmart store list by

zip code was cross-tabbed against the Nielsen Designated Market Area (DMA) zip

code list in order to isolate stores in each DMA. This provided the brand

advertiser with the exact stores in each advertised and non-advertised market.





Results were tracked by comparing sales in the current week

to the same week in the previous year in both advertised and non-advertised

markets. Every advertised market showed positive growth versus a year

ago, with many markets showing double-digit gains.





The sales results were so positive that in the next year,

the brand decided to expand the number of advertised markets to 31% of

USTVHH's-the "Walk" stage. Overall, the brand is showing growth, with the

advertised markets showing double-digit sales increases during the advertised

weeks.





The brand is anticipated to move up to the "Run" stage very

shorty. There are many reasons to increase the overall advertising

penetration, not the least of which is to demonstrate to major retailers that

advertising has a very positive impact on store movement.





In summary, a Crawl, Walk, Run approach can be an effective

way to progressively roll out an advertising campaign to targeted

geography. In fact, using the results from test markets can put

management in a more confident position to decide whether to move to the next

level or not. Armed with sales results that beat non-advertised markets,

the decision is easy to move from Crawl to Walk (expanded geography) and

eventually Run (maximum reach and geography).



WFofR Media is a Richmond, Va.-based media buying and

planning agency. Wooton joined the agency as president and COO in June 2012 from

The Hilb Group, which he cofounded. Prior to that, he was president and

co-owner of Premier Pet Products. He has also held marketing and financial

positions at Hallmark Cards Inc.



To request a copy of the case study report: "Crawl, Walk

Run: How Test Market Strategies Work" e-mail Evan Wooton atewooton@wfofr.com.