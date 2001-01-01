But does it have a glowing wake?

Sportvision's latest project may be a car-tracking system for Nascar coverage. But Sportvision Chief Technology Officer Stan Honey is currently focused on a slightly bigger racecourse. Honey, a world-class sailor, was due to embark from Barcelona on New Year's Eve in The Race, an around-the-world yacht race. The lead inventor of the glowing hockey puck and the virtual first-down line has taken a leave of absence to navigate the 120-foot pre-race favorite Playstation.